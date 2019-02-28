Warner Bros.

Carrie, The Shining, It. All three movies are based on Stephen King books, and all three movies have memorable scenes involving blood. There’s the prom-bucket in Carrie, the elevator in The Shining, and most recently, the sink in It. How can the sequel live up to the geyser of blood that soaks Beverly’s bathroom (and Beverly herself)? With the most blood in a horror movie ever.

Jessica Chastain, who plays Adult Bev (Sophia Lillis is returning, as well), was a guest on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she revealed that It: Chapter 2 is going to be a blood-soaked good time. “I’m gonna say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it,” the Dark Phoenix actress said. “It might be a spoiler, but in the movie, there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film in a scene. The next day I was pulling blood out of my eyeballs.”

She’s in good company.

Little else is known about the surprisingly “emotional” It: Chapter 2, which has no official photos or footage yet. But we do know that the Ritual of Chüd will be in the film, and that’s enough for now. Watch the interview with Chastain below.

It: Chapter 2 floats into theaters on September 6.