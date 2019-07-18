Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first teaser trailer for It Chapter Two, the sequel to the highest-grossing horror movie of all-time, has played before nearly every movie I’ve seen this month. And each time it gets to the part where the old lady says “no one who dies here really dies,” everyone in the theater goes absolutely quiet. Then, when Mrs. Kersh attacks a grown-up Beverly Marsh while naked, there are both screams and giggles. That’s why the original It was so successful — it’s tense, terrifying, and very funny — and why the sequel will do just as well, if not better.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, It Chapter Two brings back the young stars from the first film, while also introducing their adult counterparts 27 years later. There’s James McAvoy/Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Jessica Chastain/Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Jay Ryan/Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Isaiah Mustafa/Chosen Jacobs as Mike, James Ransone/Jack Dylan Glazer as Eddie, Andy Bean/Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, and Bill Hader/Finn Wolfhard as Richie. The Emmy-nominated Barry star compared the sequel to “Lord of the Rings or something,” calling it an “epic horror film… It was like being in The Goonies.”

Except Mama Fratelli isn’t half as scary as Pennywise.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It Chapter Two brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.

It Chapter Two opens on September 6. The (fantastic) poster is below.