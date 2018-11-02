‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti Will Direct A New Version Of ‘The Time Machine’

11.01.18 1 hour ago

Warner Bros

You know who’s busy? Andy Muschietti. Who, you may ask? The guy who directed last year’s It, the Stephen King movie that’s also the highest grossing horror film of all time. (Although a certain new film may usurp that title.) Muschietti’s not a household name (yet), but in this week alone he’s been attached to two big movies: a Hollywood version of the manga franchise Attack on Titan, and now a new version of The Time Machine. And he still needs to finish It: Chapter Two.

But back to The Time Machine: As per Deadline, Muschietti and his producer sister Barbara Muschietti wrote the treatment for what will be the third big budget film adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi novel. No less than Leonardo DiCaprio will be producing, though there’s no word if he’ll be starring as well. (Possibly not.) The source follows a Victorian inventor who builds a, well, time machine, which he uses to go forward and witness humanity’s grim future firsthand.

Around The Web

TAGSITThe Time Machine

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP