Jack Black (And His Bowser Suit) Surprised The Crowd At The Jonas Brothers’ Final Tour Stop To Sing ‘Peaches’

As the Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums. One Night Tour ended in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (12/9), the audience got a bonus super star for the price of admission. During the intermission, Nick Jonas’ Jumanji co-star Jack Black appeared onstage dressed as his Super Marios Bros. Movie character Bowser and performed that character’s signature song, the unexpected hit “Peaches.” “I just want to say, ever since I was in the jungles of Jumanji, I’ve been a huge fan,” he explained. “And I am so proud to call them my friends.”

Jack Black performs ‘Peaches’ live at a Jonas Brothers concert. pic.twitter.com/qleDQ5o7tQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 11, 2023

“Peaches” turned out to be one of the Super Mario movie’s standout moments, earning Black his first solo placement on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The power ballad, sung by Bowser in the movie as an ode to his unrequited crush on ostensible mortal enemy Princess Peach, reached No. 56 on the chart, and became Oscar eligible (although, let’s face it, Billie Eilish is running away with that one faster than Usain Bolt).

Meanwhile, Black wasn’t the only surprise guest to serenade a crowd during the JoBros’ tour. In August, Jimmy Fallon popped out to sing The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” asking the audience, ““How would you all like to be in the world’s biggest karaoke party for two minutes?” Hey, if Nick can be a funny actor, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that all the Bros’ funny actor friends can sing a little, right?