There were rumors that Euphoria star (and next great Elvis impersonator) Jacob Elordi was in the running to be the latest incarnation of Superman, and by “rumors” I mean a few fans really wanted to make it happen, so much that James Gunn had to get involved. But it never happened. We did get this, though.

While Elordi never got the gig (who knows if that movie will even see the light of day), the actor confirmed that he was actually asked to read for the part, but he wasn’t really into it. “Well, they asked me to read for Superman,” Elordi told GQ in a new interview. While taking on the famous superhero seems like it would be a dream to some young actors, Elordi thought that playing the superhero was too much. “That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me,” he explained.

Elordi is known for his role on Euporhia and has been gaining recognition for his portrayal of Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, but he would much rather play the King than Clark Kent. When asked if he has any desire to star in a superhero film, he replied, “Not particularly, no. I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’ And obviously, anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that.”

Instead, Elordi says he would “like to make what I would watch,” so we may never get that third season of Euphoria after all. Unless he really likes Nate Jacobs.