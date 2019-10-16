Jada Pinkett Smith May Be Returning As Niobe For ‘The Matrix 4’

Tuesday was a big day for The Matrix 4’s ever-swelling cast. Mere hours after it was announced the in-the-works forquel was gaining, in an as-yet-announced role, Neil Patrick Harris — a bit random, perhaps, but remember he’s got sci-fi cred thanks to Starship Troopers — Deadline is reporting that another person is in talks to join him: Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actress and Red Table Talk co-host, of course, is a Matrix alum: She played Niobe, hovercraft captain and martial arts bada*s, who debuted in the series with The Matrix Reloaded and returned for Revolutions, as well as popping up in both the video game Enter the Matrix and the multiplayer game The Matrix Online.

Should the deal be inked — and as of this writing, it is not yet official — Pinkett Smith will join fellow alumni Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to be playing young Morpheus. Also returning is Lana Wachowski but not, interestingly, Lilly Wachowski. Together, the siblings helmed the entire Matrix trilogy, as well as Bound, Speed Racer, and Jupiter Ascending, as well as the Netflix show Sense8. Whatever the reason for the siblings’ Matrix 4 split, at least Lana will have some help from old friends.

