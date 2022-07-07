James Caan, the prolific actor best known for portraying Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, passed away this week at the age of 82. Caan’s official Twitter account broke the news: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” The tweet ended with Caan’s signature signoff, “End of tweet.”

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

Fans have been flooding the internet with various Caan memories, from his grumpy dad performance in Elf, to his iconic performance in Funny Lady alongside Barbara Streisand, and his hard-to-watch role in Misery. Not only was Caan a brilliant actor, but he was also the Certified Best Tweeter of all time. He signed off every tweet with “end of tweet” and often replied to other users with classic zingers.

Now, fans and co-stars are sharing their favorite Caan moments, and reflecting on his monumental career:

RIP James Caan, the original definition of a real one pic.twitter.com/40r84CEkwi — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) July 7, 2022

Rest in peace James Caan pic.twitter.com/P3pDiViwVn — Venom Lord (getting worried) (@aniceburrito) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan, who channeled tough-guy vulnerability like no other actor in his generation. I *loved* watching him explode and fall apart in movies. pic.twitter.com/ZGDqoSqotW — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) July 7, 2022

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

JAMES CAAN was a brilliant actor, starring in many iconic films. Here he is as Sonny Corleone, taking out the trash in a famous scene from The Godfather. #RIPJamesCaan pic.twitter.com/kkAhpqtQMr — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) July 7, 2022

We all had our favorite James Caan dad role. ELF is very high up there but every time I watch CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS, this scene always melted my soul. What a rich tender voice Caan had and a hell of a phenomenal actor he was. RIP. pic.twitter.com/msgC3pbW3L — Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan. Shocked. Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan. When I interviewed Wes Anderson for the AV Club (on the occasion of the Criterion BOTTLE ROCKET release), he said working with Caan helped him and Owen Wilson realize how hard it was going to be to explain their vision to veteran filmmakers and actors. pic.twitter.com/BQzuIO6i1I — Noel Murray (@NoelMu) July 7, 2022

Caan had a wide-ranging career, starring in nearly 50 films over his 50-year career. Most recently, he starred in Queen Bees alongside Christopher Lloyd. He was expected to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming Megalopolis, which was slated to begin production this fall. Of course, we cannot honor him without remembering some of his most iconic tweets:

The second one has my vote 👑 End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) May 17, 2022

I'm not 5'9" you 🐀 I'm 6 foot but thank you for the awkward way to wish me happy birthday 🤷‍♂️ End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) March 26, 2022

Is it possible to watch too much Columbo? (asking for a friend) End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) January 29, 2022

Dear 2021…. (please see below) End of tweet pic.twitter.com/CSHMNZH95I — James Caan (@James_Caan) January 1, 2022

Future? End of tweet https://t.co/iv5wOECEfV — James Caan (@James_Caan) May 28, 2021

