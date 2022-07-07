james caan
Movies

The Internet Remembers James Caan With Tributes To His Legendary Acting Career And His Very Good Tweets

James Caan, the prolific actor best known for portraying Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, passed away this week at the age of 82. Caan’s official Twitter account broke the news: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” The tweet ended with Caan’s signature signoff, “End of tweet.”

Fans have been flooding the internet with various Caan memories, from his grumpy dad performance in Elf, to his iconic performance in Funny Lady alongside Barbara Streisand, and his hard-to-watch role in Misery. Not only was Caan a brilliant actor, but he was also the Certified Best Tweeter of all time. He signed off every tweet with “end of tweet” and often replied to other users with classic zingers.

Now, fans and co-stars are sharing their favorite Caan moments, and reflecting on his monumental career:

Caan had a wide-ranging career, starring in nearly 50 films over his 50-year career. Most recently, he starred in Queen Bees alongside Christopher Lloyd. He was expected to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming Megalopolis, which was slated to begin production this fall. Of course, we cannot honor him without remembering some of his most iconic tweets:

End of post.

