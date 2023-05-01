As you may well know, the DCEU is undergoing a dramatic makeover. James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Films a few months ago, but a lot remains unclear. Will Jason Momoa still be playing Aquaman? Are we really never seeing Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman again? We do know one thing: Gunn is doing his own Superman film. We also now know that just because he’s doing a Man of Steel movie, that doesn’t mean another one that was announced a couple years back is being deep-sixed.

Gunn spoke with Gizmodo’s io9, who asked him about the Superman film that was being produced by J.J. Abrams and written by acclaimed journalist and comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Gunn had some good news.

“Those two things are totally unrelated,” Gunn said. “That’s an exciting movie. I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So if it comes in and it’s great, which I haven’t read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen. That’s totally unrelated. It would be an Elseworlds tale like Joker.”

Not much is known about the Coates/Abrams Superman film, though one rumor was that it revolved around a Black Superman and was set in the 1900s. DC already has its share of “Elseworlds” films, including two separate franchises about Batman and the Joker (with the former having its own Joker). Who knows when they’ll get around to this new one, but Gunn expressing excitement suggests it has a chance of actually getting made.

(Via Gizmodo)