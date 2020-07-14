Only four people have won an Academy Award for acting and had a number-one album on the U.S. Billboard charts: Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Barbra Streisand, and Jamie Foxx, who accomplished the former with the Michael Mann-directed Ray and the latter with 2005’s Unpredictable. Others have gotten close, like Lady Gaga and Rihanna (I assume she was nominated for Battleship), but only that quartet has succeeded. Foxx is especially proud to share the rare feat with Babs, who he “used to do these impersonations of,” the Soul and Project Power star told Entertainment Weekly. “Then we actually got a chance to sing on stage with each other.” He continued:

“It’s a good stat, but I’m always thankful, happy, humble to be even mentioned in that [company]. There’s a lot of work to be done, to make sure that when they do mention it, they say, ‘Okay, it all makes sense.’”

Foxx also discussed his long-in-the-works biopic of boxer Mike Tyson, which he’s been training for (“Listen, all you can do is tell your story”), and about the time Tom Selleck’s kids visited his house while he was hosting another artist who knows what it’s like to release a #1 album, Drake. (How long before Drake joins Sinatra, Foxx, etc. by winning an Oscar? And why wasn’t it for Charlie Bartlett?) Hanging with the “Toosie Slide” singer is nothing to Foxx, but the Magnum, P.I. star? “Who’s bigger than Tom Selleck?” he asked, without a hint of irony. Someone remake Collateral with Selleck and Foxx ASAP.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)