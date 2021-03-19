While promoting his unexpected return as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Jared Leto dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, and the actor can be clearly seen sporting a “We Live In A Society” T-shirt. Leto ad-libbed the infamous line, which has been a long-running internet meme, in a trailer for the highly-anticipated Snyder Cut while giving fans their first glimpse at his new road weary, Knightmare Joker. While the line didn’t make it into the final film, Leto is helping it take on a new life by using it to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

During his interview with Colbert, Leto revealed that fans can buy the t-shirts on the website for the actor’s band 30 Seconds to Mars, which also tweeted a link to the shirts. Proceeds from the sales will go to suicide prevention. It’s a cause that’s very personal to Snyder after he lost his daughter Autumn during the initial production for Justice League, prompting his exit from the film.

NEW DROP! “We live in a society…” tee 50% of the profits benefit the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. Grab yours now! @afspnational https://t.co/EqtkuCHqYZ pic.twitter.com/Dur1pInegz — THE MARS STORE. (@MARSStore) March 16, 2021

As for the future of Leto’s Joker, the actor didn’t deviate from the official narrative that the Snyder Cut is a one-time thing that is not part of the DCEU canon. However, Leto appreciated the chance to reprise the role, which didn’t look likely after the reception to the first Suicide Squad and Warner Bros. taking a solo approach to the Joker with Joaquin Phoenix.

“I was just happy to be a part of his dream and to get asked to play the Joker for a second time was just a treat,” Leto told Colbert. “It’s one of those roles that’s just incredible.”

Earlier in the day, Leto had also tweeted out his appreciation for Snyder and called the director a “warrior and a madman” for following through on his vision.