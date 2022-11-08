Jason Momoa knows how to enjoy his itty-bitty loincloth downtime, but he also knows how to get back to work. At present, he’s gearing up for the release of Netflix’s Slumberland, which sees him sprouting horns to play an over-enthused, Willy Wonka-evoking character who spreads exuberance and chaos throughout the dream world. It’s a very different kind of The Sandman than we recently saw on Netflix. As well, Momoa’s looking towards the future of the DCEU, which has recently experienced a bit of a bloodbath with the Warner Bros. Discovery rollout.

Yep, I’m talking about the shelving of Batgirl, which ripped a Brendan Fraser movie away from audiences. That’s tragic, and many other Warner Bros. movies and TV shows still hang in the balance. Momoa, however, sees some positives to the situation because that’s how he rolls. There ain’t no enthusiasm like Momoa enthusiasm, and while speaking to ET Canada, Momoa revealed that the new WBD DCEU powers that be are doing something very cool from his perspective:

“I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that. There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned.”

Hmm, what could this “dream” be.. Aquaman literally talking to fish? Or as James Gunn’s mind went in The Peacemaker finale, to a joke-turned-reality regarding Aquaman doing sex things with fish? Well, The Deep already cornered that market on The Boys, so I’m guessing this is simply about another Justice League feature film, or maybe The Rock has actually agreed to let someone kick his butt onscreen for a Black Adam appearance. Or not! Watch Momoa do his thing below.