One of the many upcoming spinoff movies revolving around early 2000’s franchises is the Hunger Games prequel based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes. If you need a refresher, here you go: the Hunger Games series was a post-Harry Potter dystopian YA series that released its final installment in 2015.

The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes is the very polarizing prequel that follows the main villain, President Snow, nearly 50 years earlier, as he mentors a young tribute in the games. Older President Snow is portrayed by notorious villain Donald Sutherland.

While filming is underway for the upcoming installment, which is slated for a 2023 release, Jason Schwartzman has just been added to the ever-growing cast, according to The Wrap.

Schwartzman is playing the role of Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, the host of the 10th Hunger Games and ancestor to the vibrant Caesar Flickerman, originally played by Stanley Tucci in the Hunger Games films. Lucky is likely a grandfather to Caesar, which will make him similarly quirky and slightly horrifying. A perfect origin story!

Schwartzman will act alongside Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, and Josh Andres Rivera. The original series helped launch the career of Jennifer Lawrence, and also starred a slew of iconic actors like Woody Harelson, Lenny Kravtiz, and Elizabeth Banks. Plus, the series brought archery back into the mainstream, so there’s always that.

