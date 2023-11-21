It’s nice to know that with everything going on in Hollywood, we can always trust Jennifer Lawrence to be her usual clumsy self. We’ve seen her fall down some stairs, sell her toilet, and have awkward encounters with other celebs, and it’s nice to know that she’s still being her authentic self and messing things up, as evident at a recent Dior holiday party.

Lawrence, who has been working with Dior for over a decade, was speaking at an event at Saks Fifth Ave when the sound of the microphone startled her, which then caused her belt to have a mind of its own. “I’m so sorry that was so loud and my belt popped off,” she explained with her face covered. It seems like this is a common occurrence for both Lawrence and Dior.

The actress was celebrating the official holiday kick-off at Saks Fifth Ave, the best place to go if you want to see nothing but tourists this holiday season. “I’ve had the honor of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now. Looking around, this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays,” she said, probably referring to the freezing temperature and expensive merchandise. It really is the holiday season now!

Lawrence has been laying low after her raunchy hit No Hard Feelings recently debuted on Netflix, so maybe we can let this one slide. She’s done enough embarrassing things in her life.