After eleven seasons of the U.S.-based Shameless on Showtime, Jeremy Allen White’s moving far beyond Lip Gallagher and towards the stratosphere. True, he did return to Chicago for The Bear, but that intense FX on Hulu show turned into such a sleeper hit that the show’s not only been renewed for Season 2 (which presents a key question) but also ignited White’s career throughout the industry. He’ll not only soon be seen in A24’s Zac Efron-starring biopic of the Von Erich family professional wrestlers, but there’s an Apple TV+ movie in White’s future.

Deadline reports upon this film, titled Fingernails, which costars Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed. The man often referred to as “Chef” signed onto the project following Cannes, where Apple Original Films nabbed the movie. This is billed as a futuristic-sounding sci-fi story about whether true love can be confirmed by science. This sounds like a good kind of messy, via Deadline:

In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in love, and institutes have opened to help couples succeed. Anna, played by Buckley, begins working at one of these institutes as an assistant to Trevor, Ahmed, a mysterious and dedicated instructor. White joins the film in the role of Ryan, Anna’s long-time partner with whom she is in a certified love relationship.

Naturally, White is not the only attraction here, given that Buckley (Fargo, Chernobyl) and Ahmed (Sound of Metal) are also onboard. There’s not a weak link among them. Naturally, though, people will not be upset to see White portray a romantic interest, all while we continue to wait for more of The Bear. Chefs all around!

