(Spoilers for The Iron Claw will be found below.)

Thank goodness that A24’s The Iron Claw received an exemption from the SAG-AFTRA strike, so that we can enjoy rowdy/randy interviews with the cast (before The Iron Claw comes down on the audience with its real-life vibe). This has included a discussion with Entertainment Weekly on the unexpected The Bear benefit bestowed upon Jeremy Allen White’s fellow leading men, and that tidbit arrived within a sprawling feature that includes Yellowstone-esque visuals with White rubbing sauce all over his shirt while he, Zac Efron, and Harris Dickinson eat ribs in slo mo.

Now, it’s time for White’s GQ profile, which covers an array of subjects including how he’s navigating his increased fame, which led to followup on his thirsty Instagram comment that raised eyebrows. He plans to reel that practice in, but White did reveal that he let it all hang out with a group of movie execs once, and yeah, he did not get the role. To be fair, it sounds like he (at least subconsciously) didn’t want this role in some sort of blockbuster movie that he suggests was of the “Marvel-y” variety. The Shameless actor got told to shove off, and he was fine with it:

“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” White tells me. “I think I played it all wrong.” White was sceptical, and showed it in front of the execs. “‘Tell me about why should I do your movie,'” White says, recreating the meeting now at Found Oyster, crossing his arms and leaning back, the table set with enough seafood to fill out the entire cast of The Little Mermaid. “They were like, ‘F*ck you,'” White says. “And I was like, ‘Right on.'”

And everything worked out as it should. I can’t even imagine White in a comic-book-type production, which isn’t a knock against either these projects or the actor. Let’s just say that White’s talent is heavily showcased by portraying emotionally pent-up characters who get pushed to the brink, and then the audience receives quite a show. For those who know the real-life story of the Von Erich wrestling family, you can guess how intense White’s The Iron Claw performance shall be. The film’s trailer goes heavy on the foreshadowing for White’s character, and the movie arrives in theaters on Dec. 23.

(Via GQ)