Being a famous actor is a sweet gig. You get paid potentially millions of dollars to pretend to be someone else, and those gift bags they give away at award shows seem fun. A person can never have enough hand creams. But fame does have its downsides. For instance, if you or I were to leave a thirsty comment on someone’s Instagram account, it would not end up in an E! News (or Uproxx) headline. But that’s what happened to Emmy-nominated The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, who wrote “wow” in response a lingerie photo shoot that Euphoria actress Alexa Demie shared on social media.

Allen White told British GQ that the comment was totally innocent (he’s just a normal man, an innocent man) and he left it for the photographers, Inez and Vinoodh, not Demie herself. Still, once the story took off, he reached out to his publicist. The Iron Claw actor recalled, “I was like, ‘I just need to shut the f*ck up. I just shouldn’t say anything.’ And she was like, ‘Kind of.’”

Thankfully, Allen White didn’t shut the f*ck up about his botched audition for a “Marvel-y” movie.

“I had an attitude,” White tells me. “I think I played it all wrong.” White was skeptical, and showed it in front of the execs. “’Tell me about why should I do your movie,’” White says, recreating the meeting now, crossing his arms and leaning back… “They were like, ‘F*ck you,’” White says. “And I was like, ‘Right on.’”

His non-Marvel-y movie, The Iron Claw, opens in theaters on December 22.

(Via British GQ)