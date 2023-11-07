Jeremy Renner, actor, survivor, and budding musician, is back doing what he really loves: posting inspirational words of wisdom on his Instagram. Everything that Renner has done over the past 10 months has been pretty inspirational after his life-threatening snow plow accident in January, so he’s being consistent about it.

Renner posted a photo complete with a mending heart emoji along with his latest update. “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th.” He wrote. “Everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on,” he continued, thankfully stopping the list there before jumping into any questionable procedures.

The former Avenger then opened up about what he called his “greatest therapy” which is his….mind. Just hear him out! He explained, “My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure . I thank you all.” Why does he space out the punctuation like that? It’s unclear. But again, he’s consistent!

The guy has been through a lot, so it’s nice to see that he is still enthusiastic about life. Next up, Renner will be releasing his third album, this time inspired by his recovery journey since his accident, titled Love and Titanium, which is not a Thor sequel, so just keep that in mind.

