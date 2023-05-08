Months after Jeremy Renner’s harrowing snowplow accident, the actor has been updating his fans with his impressive, superhero-like progress.

The Avenger himself posted a video that showed him taking slow but steady steps, nearly five months after he was crushed by a snowplow. “My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time! #onefootinfrontoftheother,” he captioned the video.

Fellow actor Jason Momoa sent his love by commenting a series of hearts on the video. In the months since the ordeal, many of Renner’s famous friends and co-stars have sent well-wishes and voiced their support for the actor, who broke over 30 bones in the accident. Of course, they also sent along some jokes and pranks, which is just another way that men show affection for one another these days. It really is the thought that counts.

Renner’s Disney+ series Rennervations debuted last month, and while he has been in physical therapy, the actor has appeared in good spirits. He recently recalled the terrifying story to Diane Sawyer, saying he thought his life was going to end. “I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” Renner said. Next up, Renner says he won’t get rid of the snow plow, but he is keen on learning how to drive it a little bit better.

(Via People)