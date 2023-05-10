Earlier this year when Jeremy Renner was struck by a snowplow, the actor narrowly survived, though he did come away with over 30 broken bones.

Renner has been updating fans with his progress in physical therapy, while his fellow co-stars have been sending love and support via Instagram comments. Scarlett Johanson, who is not one to use social media due to the fact that she is a “delicate flower,” showed love in her own way, by wrangling up some of the Avengers gang for a hospital visit earlier this year.

“I was honestly so f—ing happy to see him,” Johansson recently told Variety. “I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person, and you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such depth to him. I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.” This must have been a lot different than Renner’s time on House when the titular doc played rock music for Renner’s character in order to induce a seizure. But that’s for the best.

Johansson also revealed that Chris Evans flew over to LA with her to visit Renner in the hospital. “Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring,” he recalled. Even though the ordeal was inspiring, Johansson recalled it being a very emotional moment for her. She and Renner had starred alongside each other as Avengers for almost a decade. “I was very upset,” Johansson explained. “On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ‘Okay, you beat us all. That’s it. You won.’ That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable.”

Even though the duo likely won’t star alongside each other as Hawkeye and Black Widow again, it’s nice that they are able to keep in touch via the original Avengers group chat. Maybe one day Paul Rudd will be invited. But probably not, based on his previous actions.