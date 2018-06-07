Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yes, comedian and actor Jim Carrey did release a new film recently, but Dark Crimes wasn’t too well received. (At least when compared to his recent Dumb and Dumber reunion on Conan and his controversial political paintings.) The performer’s critical reception may soon change, however, because he has reunited with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry for a new Showtime series titled Kidding. And judging by the first trailer released today by the premium cable network, it looks like the pair is going to finally answer the question: What if Mr. Rogers went mad?

According to a press release:

Kidding centers on Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Carrey), an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality’s family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

Aside from Carrey, whose role as Jeff is his first regular series gig on television in over 20 years, Kidding also stars Frank Langella as Jeff’s executive producer and Catherine Keener as the children’s show’s head puppet maker. Judy Greer plays the show host’s estranged wife, while his mouthy son is played by Cole Allen. Weeds‘ Justin Kirk and I’m Dying Up Here‘s Ginger Gonzaga will guest star in occasional episodes.

Kidding premieres Sunday, September 9th at 10pm ET on Showtime.