Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? I haven’t, but I have danced to “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga and I’m as pale as the moonlight, so that’s basically the same thing. Gaga is also why I’m cautiously optimistic for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019’s Joker starring Joaquin Pheonix as the twisted Clown Prince of Crime and the pop superstar as Harley Quinn (yes, she has Margot Robbie’s blessing).

Filming for Joker: Folie à Deux wrapped this week, and to celebrate, co-writer and director Todd Phillips shared new photos of Phoenix and Gaga in character. “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together,” he wrote on Instagram.

You can see the makeup-smeared pics below.

Plot details on Joker: Folie à Deux are being kept under wraps, but it’s supposedly a musical. “It’s an interesting decision,” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir told Variety about taking on a new genre of film. “I think it’s somehow logical at the same time. It’s both logical and also very surprising for me as well as the audience. So far, it’s just been a really beautiful conversation, and I’m really excited to see how it unfolds.”

Joker: Folie à Deux opens on October 4