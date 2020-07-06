While speaking at a Black Lives Matter rally last month, John Boyega expressed concern that speaking out against racism might end his career, but “f*ck that,” as the Star Wars actor put it. “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” he said. The speech was met with support from many filmmakers, including Oscar winners Matthew A. Cherry and Jordan Peele and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and thankfully, Boyega’s career isn’t over: on Monday, it was announced that he joined the cast of Borderland, alongside Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Felicity Jones (Rogue One), and Jack Reynor (Midsommar).

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Borderland, directed by the Guard Brothers (The Uninvited), follows “Irish paramilitary Michael (Reynor), who, after a border ambush goes wrong, witnesses the shooting of his pregnant wife at the hands of an SAS sergeant Tempest (Boyega). When Tempest is sent back to London to lead a covert counter-terrorist operation, Michael joins a ruthless active service unit (ASU) wreaking havoc in the capitol. For Michael, the mission is personal — to hunt down Tempest — and he’ll stop at nothing to avenge his wife’s death.” Borderland should not be confused with Borderlands, although if Boyega wants to join Cate Blanchett, that would be cool, too:

“Borderland is a vengeance-fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times,” said the Guard Brothers. “We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast.”

Boyega is also set to star in Rebel Ridge, from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)