John Waters spent some time away from Hollywood over the past few decades. He left the movie-making biz for a nice, quiet life, that consisted of things like writing memoirs, appearing in Alvin and the Chipmunks, and doing acid in his 70s. You know, retirement stuff! And now that he’s done enough of that, he decided it’s time to head back to make more movies.

Waters last sat in the director’s chair for the 2004 satirical comedy A Dirty Shame, and he’ll return to direct fellow weirdo Aubrey Plaza in Liarmouth. World of Reel reports that the project is finally moving forward this year, and more casting should be announced soon.

The story, based on Waters’ novel of the same name, follows con artist Marsha Sprinkle (Plaza), who is described as “a suitcase thief, scammer, and master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed, and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her Liarmouth―until one insane man makes her tell the truth.”

The film was first announced in 2022, when Plaza reached out to Waters begging for a part. She told Dazed, “I emailed him immediately and said, ‘you better let me audition for you. I even look like the girl on the cover. I’m throwing myself at his feet,” she added. “I’ll do anything to get the part. I mean anything.” This woman famously doesn’t kid around.

It’s unclear what exactly she did to get to part, but she did. Maybe that’s all we need to focus on.

