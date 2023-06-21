Aubrey Plaza is a talented actress and fashion icon, but most of all, she’s a rascal. The White Lotus star will consider getting married to Michael Cera, just so they can get immediately divorced and start calling each other “my ex-husband” and “my ex-wife.” She’ll also ask “mommy” Drew Barrymore to feed her, and don’t even think about putting her on the Jumbotron.

Plaza attended Tuesday’s WNBA game between L.A. Sparks and L.A. Sparks. “I started coming [to Sparks games] last year,” she told reporter Nikki Kay. “My sister had season tickets and so I started coming with her. It’s awesome.” Plaza, a basketball player herself, enjoys watching the games because “I just love watching the players. It’s inspiring, they’re so good. I just love watching them.” She also loves flipping people off, apparently.

Aubrey Plaza giving the middle finger on the jumbotron at the Sparks vs Lynx game is truly legendary stuff pic.twitter.com/PdIpwPznhS — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) June 21, 2023

The New York Post reports, “Plaza jokingly flipped the bird when she was featured on the Jumbotron at Crypto.com Arena during the segment, ‘Look who’s here cam.’ Plaza, who’s a Sparks fan, was sitting courtside when cameras captured her sporting sunglasses while she waved her middle finger back-and-forth.”

Plaza should become the Jack Nicholson of L.A. Sparks games. All she needs is a tub full of chili (it’s real to me).

(Via the New York Post)