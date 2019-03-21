Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Two months after the first John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum trailer showed the dogs fighting on Keanu’s side (with an impressive variety of killing methods), the followup trailer has arrived to show what happens after John Wick’s grace period expires on the “Excommunicado” order. Everyone’s an assassin, it seems, and they all want that multimillion dollar bounty as Wick battles his way out of NYC. The final closing moments summarize the entire trilogy (though please let there be more) with one grand question from Anjelica Huston’s character, The Director: “All of this for what … because of a puppy?”

An exasperated Wick insists, “It wasn’t just a puppy.” Indeed, his first dog symbolized his wife and all that he’d gained after leaving the assassin life. We all know what happened when Wick got dragged back into the life — he killed a ton of people, and he’s not done yet. Also, those dogs that belong to Halle Berry’s character, Sofia, aren’t messing around. Not only did they go for a jugular during the last trailer, they’re going straight for the nuts.