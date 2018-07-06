Keanu Reeves Confirmed The Intriguing ‘John Wick 3’ Title

07.06.18

The first two John Wick movies are called John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2, because the Baba Yaga doesn’t need a flashy title to be awesome. (Yeah, I’m looking at you, James “From Russia With Love” Bond.) But just to shake things up a bit, the film series, which will hopefully continue for as long as dogs are adorable (so, forever), is adding a twist to the numerical titles for chapter three.

In an interview with Coming Soon, star Keanu Reeves confirmed that the next John Wick movie will be called John Wick 3: Parabellum. When asked what that refers to, he responded, “Prepare for war. It’s part of that famous sentence, ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum,’ which translates as, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war.'” Someone’s been reading their Publius Flavius Vegetius Renatus. Parabellum is also the name of a World War I machine gun and a South American extreme metal band, who will hopefully provide the soundtrack.

Reeves also discussed Halle Berry’s character Sofia. “They have a past,” he said, “and they get involved with The High Table, this kind of overlording entity.” I bet they met at a dog park. John Wick 3: Parabellum opens on May 17, 2019.

