The John Wick franchise (which was previously known under a less-appealing name) probably never intended to reach an audience better suited for Al Pacino’s Scarface incarnation, but smugglers are gonna smuggle. One particular band of smugglers dug the Wick universe so much that they included a code name from the franchise, which made Italian police suspicious. (Italian police are also apparently familiar with John Wick characters. Keanu touches everything.)

TMZ reports that the smuggler-cinephiles stuffed a package full of coffee beans, which were actually stuffed with cocaine, into a package, which they addressed to “Santino D’Antonio.” Wick fans will recognize that name as belonging to a mafia-boss-antagonist character who surfaced in the second movie, and the ruse was soon over.

“The coked-up beans were shipped from Medellin in Colombia to Milan’s Malpensa airport,” TMZ posted. “[T]he 2kg package contained 150g of cocaine powder via about 500 beans.” Not only that, but the address on the package led to a Florence tobacco shop, where a 50-year-old gentleman attempted to pick up the high-octane goods and received a pair of handcuffs instead.

Sadly, there were no horse chases or zooming motorcycles or ninjas reported in this incident, but one never knows, really. Tick tock and coffee beans.. there’s another (bad) joke to be made in there somewhere.

(Via TMZ)