While there are certainly no shortage of toxic and tumultuous romances in Hollywood, it seems safe to say that, at least in recent years, none have been quite so dramatic as the one shared between movie stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. In fact, Depp and Heard’s four-year-long relationship is so now so notorious (and convoluted), Discovery+ is actually creating a full-length, two-part documentary in an attempt to make sense of it all, Deadline reports.

The upcoming documentary, titled Johnny vs. Amber, will follow the “celebrity court case of the decade” from both Depp and Heard’s sides in an attempt to remain unbiased and discover the truth between countless claims. The first part of the documentary highlights Depp’s side, and explores why he now believes he was married to a “Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image.” The second half explains Heard’s point-of-view, recounting the story of “how the actress married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster.” During both segments, the documentary will present extensive archived footage and audio, as well as exclusive interviews from lawyers on either side and people close to the couple.

The documentary is being made by All3Media indie Optomen, with Nick Hornby, Fran Baker, and Matt Reid executive producing. As for why Johnny vs. Amber is being made now, Hornby says he feels it plays and important role in helping people understand domestic violence.