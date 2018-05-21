Johnny Knoxville Was Injured More While Filming ‘Action Point’ Than Any Movie He’s Ever Done

Entertainment Editor
05.21.18

Johnny Knoxville has spent over 15 years as a Jackass, putting himself in the worst danger possible all in the name of a good laugh. His jolly gang of miscreants and gluttons for punishment have spread out since the third movie, but Knoxville found a hybrid movie/Jackass formula with Bad Grandpa that blends his real, insane stunts within a traditional film structure, and it’s working out well for him. His latest is Action Point, based on the real-life Action Park, which featured a horrifying cornucopia of dangerous and not-to-code rides that left plenty missing teeth and with broken bones. Same with Knoxville.

The dangers of the park and the filming were so real, Knoxville was effectively pounded into mush more than he would be on a Jackass shoot. Speaking to New York magazine’s David Edelstein at the 2018 Vulture Festival, Knoxville listed his many injuries, including a popped-out eyeball.

“I got hurt more on this film than any film I’ve ever done,” he said, “I got four concussions, broke my wrist, busted my knee, got stitches, whiplash, uh, lost two and half teeth. Once I got home from the emergency room after one bad concussion … I had blood in my nose so I blew my nose and when I did, my left eye popped out of the socket. They say I didn’t break it, it disappeared on impact, so when I was blowing my nose I was blowing air around my eyeball pushing it out.”

Knoxville went on to answer the oft-asked question about when another Jackass reunion would happen, and he didn’t rule it out, but he thinks they need to “probably bring in some younger guys too to kind of pass the torch.”

(Via Vulture)

Around The Web

TAGSAction PointJACKASSJOHNNY KNOXVILLE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 8 hours ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP