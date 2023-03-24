When you think back to your high school health class, you might remember learning a little bit about the food pyramid or exercise or something along those lines. You probably weren’t paying attention anyway. But nothing you learned all those years ago could ever be quite as impactful as the line “Don’t have sex, because you will get pregnant and die,” said by Coach Carr in Mean Girls. Is it factually accurate? No! But it’s funny, and that’s all that matters when it comes to the American educational system.

As we gear up for an on-screen adaptation of the Mean Girls musical, the casting for all of the quirky side characters is slowly coming together, and now Mr. Mad Man himself Jon Hamm is joining the complex world of Mean Women as the over-the-top and awfully misinformed Coach Carr.

Hamm will portray the gym teacher in Tina Fey’s upcoming adaptation of the hit musical, which will star Fey alongside Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Reneé Rapp. The movie will head to Paramount+ for its grand debut. It’s nice to see Hamm getting back in the saddle after selling his soul to Progressive Insurance. Maybe Flo will be released someday soon.

Fey and Hamm have worked together numerous times over the years, most recently in the true crime thriller Maggie Moore(s) which is expected to get a release later this summer. But you probably remember them best from their incompatible on-screen romance in 30 Rock.

Now, we can prepare for Hamm to hand out condoms to a gym full of sweaty teenagers who can (and will) break out into a musical number at any given moment. If Fey knows what’s good for her, she’ll write a jaunty little tune for Coach Carr to sing before he inevitably gets fired for making out with a student. It was 2004, mind you.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)