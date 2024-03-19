One of the few people at the 2024 Oscars to speak out against Israel’s war on Gaza was The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer. “Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation, which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” the filmmaker said while accepting the award for Best International Feature Film. “Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how do we resist?”

It was a powerful speech (that led to an open letter against Glazer), but you can’t find the video on the Oscars’ official YouTube page. The immediate assumption is that it’s being censored, but that’s not the case. Indiewire reports that “as part of the distribution agreement between ABC and AMPAS [Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences], ABC has a 30-day window in which it has exclusive clip rights to a pre-determined list of 10 different categories, one of those being International Feature Film.”

It hasn’t even been 10 days since Oppenheimer won Best Picture, so until the 30-day agreement is over, the only ways to watch the speech are by visiting ABC’s YouTube channel or the Oscars website.

Here, I’ll save you the time:

(Via Indiewire)