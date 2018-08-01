The Rock And Emily Blunt Are Unbelievably Charming In The First ‘Jungle Cruise’ Teaser

#Emily Blunt #Disney
Features Writer
07.31.18

When Disney announced that they would be making a film based on the famous Disney World ride Jungle Cruise, everyone had collective horrific flashbacks to the later entries of Pirates Of The Caribbean. As Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were added to the cast, a cautious optimism crept in, because even if The Rock occasionally makes pretty terrible movies, they are almost always fun.

On Tuesday, Disney announced that Jungle Cruise had officially started production, and released a ridiculously charming promo starring Johnson and Blunt. If they wanted to get people onboard, this was absolutely the way to do it. With some lighthearted bickering and references to other classic couples who get lost in the jungle, this teaser cemented Jungle Cruise onto the must-watch list, with or without MoviePass. If Jungle Cruise is supposed to have Romancing The Stone vibes, consider us signed up.

Honestly, my only questions regard Johnson’s outfit: Why is his hat so terrible? Why are his suspenders so wide? I suppose these and any other questions that pop up will be answered in October 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emily Blunt#Disney
TAGSDISNEYDWAYNE JOHNSONEMILY BLUNTThe Jungle Cruise

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP