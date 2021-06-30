There’s a lot going on in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Even aside from the story itself (based upon the theme park ride), the biggest showpiece here is the cast, all with larger-than-life performances. Heck, the last trailer had Emily Blunt punching The Rock and Jesse Plemons firing a torpedo at The Rock after brandishing a German accent and shouting, “Hallöchen!” Well, The Rock (sort-of) gets his revenge with this newest trailer, which introduces The Skipper, who’s guiding people down the river in his ramshackle vessel through all sorts of life-threatening obstacles. And we’ve got Paul Giamatti doing his own brand of very huge accent work while pointing toward either a white parrot or a cockatoo. Does it matter which one is more accurate here? Nope, because these actors are all putting on the biggest performances possible, and it’s a welcome sight during a time where we’ve missed movies.

Naturally, The Rock had to go full-on The Rock in the intro by trolling his leading lady and pretending not to know her name. It’s a joke that threatens to run thin, but since this entire production is so campy, we’ll let him roll with it. Also, Emily Blunt’s the one who’s having a real moment these days with the so-tense-it-makes-your-stomach-hurt A Quiet Place 2, and this movie that’s guaranteed to (at least) run well on Disney+ with a decent theatrical take, too. Big actors, big roles, big set pieces. Check, check, and check.

From the film’s synopsis, which refers to Blunt’s professor character:

Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities — possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s — hangs in the balance.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall. The film releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.