Jurassic World: Dominion doesn’t come out until June 10, 2022 (which is a reminder that we’re approaching the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, and I don’t know how to feel about that), but Universal Pictures has released a The Tree of Life-looking prologue for the third and final film in the Jurassic World series.

It begins 65 million years ago, when dinosaurs roamed the earth. There’s big dinosaurs, small dinosaurs, feathered dinosaurs, and egg-eating dinosaurs (get that little cutie in a short with Baby Yoda ASAP). There’s also a mosquito, which transports us to shortly after the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Dinosaurs have invaded the mainland, including a drive-in theater where a hungry and confused T-rex interrupts a double feature of American Graffiti and Flash Gordon at a drive-in theater.

The prologue, which was written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, doesn’t appear in Jurassic World: Dominion, but it “serves as the beginning of a story that will be continued in theaters next summer,” according to Universal. Probably not this theater, though:

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, DeWanda Wise, and a bunch of dinosaurs.