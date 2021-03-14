We’re mere days away from something people have begged to see for over three years: the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, which aims to salvage the DCEU’s flailing attempt at an Avengers-style ensemble smackdown. When it arrives on Thursday, it will run longer than almost every single Scorsese movie, and just to get people extra-excited to do a lot of sitting, HBO Max dumped a new trailer.

Does it feature anything as goofy and potentially viral as Jared Leto’s Joker actually saying “We live in a society?” It does not. But it does lean pretty heavy on Superman, with Henry Cavill’s Kal-El shown rising from the dead, ready to join a team of old friends and new as they battle the horned Steppenwolf.

The trailer bows the same day as a new New York Times interview, in which Zack Snyder discusses his initial exit from the project, which was taken over by the since-scandalous Joss Whedon, as well as comparing his film with First Cow, Kelly Reichardt’s excellent period piece from last year.

“Those two movies share some common DNA, I think,” Whedon says, though he doesn’t’ elaborate on how. “I would love that in a double feature, First Cow and the Snyder cut of Justice League,” he added, actually using the term DC fans spouted through much of the Trump presidency. What could that mean? Maybe all will make sense when the new version drops on March 18.

