The official trailer for the Snyder Cut of Justice League finally shows off a new look for Jared Leto’s Joker. And that the titular superhero group is in for one hell of a fight int he HBO Max event that has DC fans buzzing. Sunday gave us a look at a retooled version of the 2017 film.

The trailer has lots of drama, and a look at the new Darkseid up close and personal. But the final moments of the trailer, after title card for the film appears, are probably the most interesting to most fans. A voice begins to speak as Batman, on top of a building at what appears to be golden hour, listens.

“We lie in a society where honor is a distant memory,” a voice says as Batman turns to see a figure, revealed to be Leto’s new joker, comes into focus. “Isn’t that right, Batman?”

It appears that fans were right in Leto’s new look is much more Heath Ledger-inspired than the one that showed up in Suicide Squad, with smeared lip makeup and much more ragged hair. But we might have to wait for a better look at the Joker in action in a few weeks to know for sure. Zack Snyder’s Justice League starts streaming on HBO Max on March 18.