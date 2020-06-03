There’s a lot going on right now, to put it mildly, but life still carries on, sort of. For instance, high school seniors are graduating! Most are graduating from home, where they’ve been stuck for months, but some have been lucky to be given sense of pomp and circumstance. For instance, as per Variety, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter sent congrats to the students of San Dimas High School — the setting for their soon-to-be-threquelized classic Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

In lieu of an in-person ceremony, San Dimas High celebrated the big day with an epic viral hoedown, featuring various montages of happier, pre-quarantine times, as well as a host of speeches. One of those featured Reeves and Winter, saluting the class, albeit not in character.

“We know it’s a tough time right now and you’re having to do this virtual graduation,” said Winter. “We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward.”

The two also threw in plenty of Bill and Ted references. They didn’t call themselves Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan, but they did refer to themselves as “Wyld Stallyns,” their would-be metal band from the movie. And they made sure to declare that “San Dimas High School football does rule.”

Winter concluded their cameo by saying, “But most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other.”

“And party on,” added Reeves.

Reeves and Winter first played Bill and Ted in 1989’s Excellent Adventure, which came out about 13 years before the current graduating class of SDHS were born. (Bogus Journey arrived two years later.) The two actors reprised their roles for Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is still, as of now, due in theaters on August 21.

You can watch Reeves and Winter’s appearance in the video below; it comes around the 18:30 mark.

