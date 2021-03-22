Keanu Reeves Is Coming To Netflix In Live-Action And Animated Form

Over the summer, Keanu Reeves announced that he’d written his own comic book series, Brzrkr, for Boom! Studios, and while promoting the project, the actor was not shy about his hopes of turning his creation into a live-action film. “I’d love to play Berzerker!” Reeves excitedly told USA Today while talking to the paper from The Matrix 4 set in Berlin. It looks like that day has already arrived.

Less than two weeks after the first issue of Brzrkr hit comic shops in early March and has already sold an impressive 615,000 copies, Netflix has greenlit both a live-action film and an anime series starring Reeves. The projects will reportedly be an “expansion” of the original series that Reeves co-wrote with New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt. Via Variety:

“Brzrkr” (pronounced “berserker”) is described as a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as ‘B’ (Reeves) is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

According to Variety, the live-action film will hit first followed by the anime series and is part of an overall first-look deal between Boom! Studios and Netflix.

