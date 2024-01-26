Keanu Reeves is set to be honored with a new award that’s going to hit everyone right in the heart. As part of this year’s Saturn Awards, Reeves will be the first-time recipient of the Lance Reddick Legacy Award. Both Reeves and Reddick starred in the John Wick films together. Unfortunately, Reddick passed away shortly before the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, prompting an outpouring of love from not just his co-stars, but the entire acting community.

According to a press release from The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films, Reeves couldn’t be a more perfect fit for the Legacy Award that honors both men:

This award symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer’s talent, but their character; someone who’s a true goodwill ambassador in the industry. From Science Fiction (“The Matrix Trilogy”), Fantasy (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”/”Constantine”) & Horror (Francis Ford Coppola’s “Dracula”/”The Devil’s Advocate”), Keanu has done it all — not to mention ”Speed” and ”Point Break.” Keanu is not just a Hollywood icon but also a shining example of humility and gratitude. Throughout his incredible career, he has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who’ve supported him all these years. We’re thrilled to celebrate Lance’s memory with a dear friend and a genre icon.

In a move that will have dads everywhere reaching for their tissues, Bosch star Titus Welliver, who worked with Reddick on the hit Amazon series, will be on hand to present the Legacy Award to Reeves.

The 51st Annual Saturn Awards will stream February 4 at 4 PM PST on ElectricNow.