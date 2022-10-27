Wednesday was a wild one. It was reported that rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis had died — which was then quickly debunked. A second women accused footballer-turned-MAGA candidate Herschel Walker of pressuring her into getting an abortion. Then there was Matthew Perry, whose new memoir contains bracing depictions of his addiction issues — as well as repeated disses of Keanu Reeves. The Internet blew up over Chandler Bing hating on Neo. But now he’s apologized, in a pretty confusing way.

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry wrote in a statement, as per Deadline. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Perry talks smack on Reeves at least twice in his memoir. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” he writes at point. Later, after learning about the death of his Almost Heroes co-star Chris Farley, he lamented that “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

People were hopping mad at Perry for talking trash about one of the kindest celebrities out there. Still, it’s not clear why he singled him out for abuse. Reeves wasn’t always so beloved; his attempt to do Shakespeare got him parodied on The Critic, for one. Maybe he’s still living in that time, when Reeves’ sometimes stilted line readings earned him mockery, before people came around and then some. Still, some editor should have caught his misjudged joke and told him to pick someone, anyone else.

