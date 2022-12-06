The world (or more specifically, the internet) has a tendency to tear people down when they are at their best! For example, Keke Palmer is having a fantastic year after starring in a number of successful projects and literally making a human, but that doesn’t mean that she is immune to evil internet haters.

Palmer took to Twitter to address a bunch of comments she had been getting about her appearance. “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Palmer tweeted. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

The Nope star has been in the industry since she was a child, so she clearly knows how to handle haters. Despite being a relatively private person, Palmer has been open about her struggle with acne over the years, which has inspired her to go confidently makeup-free. She added to the Twitter thread, “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Even though she gets some negative comments, most of Palmer’s social media presence is filled with comments from adoring fans who are grateful for her honesty…and her amazing impressions, which she has a whole separate Instagram for, by the way.