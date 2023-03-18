Kenan Thompson has been pretty busy for the last two decades, what with him being the longest-running SNL cast member in the show’s history. His sketch show duties have presumably kept him from doing a full-on reunion with his old screen partner Kel Mitchell. Over the years they’ve done little reunions, including on SNL late last year. But now they’re finally getting back together for a sequel to their first big movie.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Kenan and Kel are teaming up for a sequel to Good Burger, their 1997 comedy where they played fast food employees. Here’s the plot, as per a press release:

“Dexter Reed [Thompson] is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed [Mitchell] welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Thompson may be getting the old team back together, but he’s not done with SNL. He’s stuck with the show that’s made him even bigger than he was, though he’s open about thinking the show should finally come to an end when it turns 50 in two years.

