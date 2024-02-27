Kevin Bacon has played his fair share of weirdos throughout his long and successful career. Over the last few years, he’s starred in a handful of creepy thrillers and horror flicks, which is why it’s refreshing to learn that the man is pretty much the opposite in real life. Not only is he beloved by movie lovers everywhere, but he also has found fans in the hardest demographic of all, Gen Z, thanks to his impressive TikTok skills.

Bacon and his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, are not shy about sharing their quaint farm life, which is a nice departure from the way we’ve seen Bacon in the past. This week, the two shared a cheerful rendition of Beyonce’s latest track “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” with Sedgwick providing very enthusiastic backup vocals. Their audience included their pigs, Johnny and June, and their miniature horse. A sold-out show!

Oh, to be a pig on Kevin Bacon’s serene little farm…what a magical life that would be. The word “bacon” would have such a different meaning over there. He also has a goat named Macon Bacon, by the way.

He doesn’t only use his Instagram for singing with his farm family, though he does it often. He also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Footloose by doing…whatever this trend is:

The husband and wife duo are set to star alongside one another for the first time in two decades. Maybe their nepo pig Johnny will get some roles soon.