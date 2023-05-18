Kevin Costner has been toying with the hearts and cowboy hats of Yellowstone fans this year by embarking on a new western project that has nothing to do with the Dutton family and their various family dramatics. As Yellowstone comes to a close, Costner seems mostly unbothered and ready to share his next role with fans and horses alike.

Costner posted a photo from his new ranch on the set of Horizon, the upcoming western which is being co-written, produced, and directed by the man himself. The film is slated to be one of at least four (!) installments in Costner’s new series, which will follow the post-Civil War expansion in the American West.

“We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves,” Costner wrote in the caption. Notice how he specified “movie” because we all know how much fun he had on the set of Yellowstone, right? He added, “Can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

Costner controversially cut back his shooting schedule for Yellowstone season five, leaving production in a delayed limbo while the rest of the cast and crew scramble to wrap up his storyline. The actor won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, and that was enough to get him to peace out on the character altogether. While the upcoming second half of season five is set to be the last, there are still a whole bunch of Yellowstone content to come.

While none of his Yellowstone castmates commented on his latest post, he did get a heart emoji from Vecna himself, Jamie Campbell Bower, who is also set to star in the film. So it’s nice to know that he’s always welcome on the set of Stranger Things if this gig doesn’t pan out.

