The Real ‘King Richard’ Weighs In On The Will Smith Oscars Slap

As the world still reels from the events of Oscar Sunday, many are weighing in on the now-infamous Will Smith Slap that left Chris Rock virtually speechless. Finally, Richard Willaims, the subject of Smith’s King Richard film that earned him his Oscar, has reacted to the ordeal.

“We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams, via his son Chavoita LeSane, told NBC News. (LeSane has been acting as Williams’ spokesperson over the past few years.) “But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.” The Academy also condemned Smith’s violence and allegedly launched an investigation into the events. But…we all saw it happen.

Smith won his Oscar for portraying Richard Williams moments after the slap happened. Williams is the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena. In Smith’s speech, he spoke through tears as he said: “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in his world…I am being called on in my life to love people and to protect people.”

Yesterday, Smith released a lengthy statement apologizing to The Academy, Rock, and the Williams family. “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Though Rock has yet to comment on the debacle, sources claim he and Smith have talked it out.