Don’t Answer The Door For Dave Bautista In The New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock At The Cabin’

by: Twitter

M. Night Shyamalan is back with a brand new thriller, Knock at the Cabin, that brings a reluctantly menacing Dave Bautista to the door step of Jonathan Groff‘s vacation home with a terrible choice. In the ominous first trailer, a seemingly blissful trip to the woods is interrupted by Bautista’s soft-spoken, yet undeniably terrifying character who is soon flanked by three accomplices that aren’t here to check on the campfire.

Giving off heavy cult vibes, Bautista informs the now-captured family that they must make a decision to stop the apocalypse. If they choose wrong, the world will end. It all seems very bad, and to drive that point home, this shows up at the end of the trailer, which can’t be good.

knock at the cabin white mask
Universal Pictures

Anytime someone wears a mask like that, it’s not going to be great.

Knock at the Cabin also stars Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline), Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter) and presumably some sort of crazy twist.

Here’s the official synopsis:

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin opens in theaters on February 3, 2023.

