First-time Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart (for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer) has reached this achievement after dozens of movies, and her fans (which hail back to the days of not only Twilight but super early entries like Panic Room) couldn’t be more thrilled. She’s going up against a gathering of veteran nominees (Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos), but can she truly be the People’s Princess and snag the win from all of them? Never say never.

Stewart’s faced a rocky ride, for sure, during awards season. She swept up an early accolade from the Gotham Awards, but she was surprisingly overlooked for the SAG nominations. In addition, she (and the entirety of the Spencer production) got snubbed by the BAFTAs, which isn’t too surprising, given the critical outlook of the film and the Royal Family’s influence and ties with the British Academy. Still, it’s finally happening now, and NEON proudly represented with a tweet: “Oscar-nominated actress, Kristen Stewart.”

Naysayers, be gone. And Bella Swan, you can get outta here, too, but seriously, Twilight wasn’t the best showcase of anyone’s talents in that saga of films (ask Billy Burke, Robert Pattinson, Michael Sheen, J.D. Pardo, Rami Malek, and many more). This morning, though, it’s all about Kristen Stewart.

#KristenStewart is nominated for Best Actress at the #Oscar for her role as Diana in #Spencer pic.twitter.com/0Rjks2ctOY — twilightandsaga (@twilightandsaga) February 8, 2022

I’m so happyyyyyyy 💗 congratulations Oscar nominee #KristenStewart 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 — Effortlessly Chic (@effortlessheart) February 8, 2022

It happened! TEARS OF JOY!😭 After close to 50 films in her prestigious career #KristenStewart is finally an oscar nominee! 🙌🏼 I’m crying my eyes out! I love being part of #KSTEW nation! ♥️ I’m such a proud fan today. Not only is she our “Princess” but she is our Queen forever! pic.twitter.com/uuL1Eu3p9I — Debra Palermo (@debrapalermo) February 8, 2022

If no one is going to rob my QUEEN. We are taking the OSCAR home. #Oscar #Kristenstewart #Spencer pic.twitter.com/Zyvl9qfaRH — OneSports (@onlysporrts) February 8, 2022

MY QUEEN GOT HER FIRST NOMATION OMG!!!!!!

Seriously though, #Spencer is such an amazing movie and the fact that #KristenStewart is being recognized for it brings me tons and tons of joy. What a day!!!#OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/8Z88V9mMz2 — Juan Fernando Pinto (@JuanFerPintoC) February 8, 2022

The support, the faith and commitment with #KristenStewart means the world to us.

We love y'all.

Thank you so much for the movie and this amazing campaign pic.twitter.com/KbDX9GvOwV — twilightandsaga (@twilightandsaga) February 8, 2022

The 94th Academy Awards will broadcast on March 27.