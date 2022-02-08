spencer-kristen-stewart-2.jpg
Kristen Stewart’s First-Time Oscar Nomination For ‘Spencer’ Has Her Fans Thrilled For Their People’s Princess

First-time Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart (for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer) has reached this achievement after dozens of movies, and her fans (which hail back to the days of not only Twilight but super early entries like Panic Room) couldn’t be more thrilled. She’s going up against a gathering of veteran nominees (Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, and Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos), but can she truly be the People’s Princess and snag the win from all of them? Never say never.

Stewart’s faced a rocky ride, for sure, during awards season. She swept up an early accolade from the Gotham Awards, but she was surprisingly overlooked for the SAG nominations. In addition, she (and the entirety of the Spencer production) got snubbed by the BAFTAs, which isn’t too surprising, given the critical outlook of the film and the Royal Family’s influence and ties with the British Academy. Still, it’s finally happening now, and NEON proudly represented with a tweet: “Oscar-nominated actress, Kristen Stewart.”

Naysayers, be gone. And Bella Swan, you can get outta here, too, but seriously, Twilight wasn’t the best showcase of anyone’s talents in that saga of films (ask Billy Burke, Robert Pattinson, Michael Sheen, J.D. Pardo, Rami Malek, and many more). This morning, though, it’s all about Kristen Stewart.

The 94th Academy Awards will broadcast on March 27.

