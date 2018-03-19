DISNEY

In recent years, Disney has given the remake treatment to Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Pete’s Dragon (still the best of the bunch), and Beauty and the Beast, with The Lion King, Mulan, Aladdin, and about a thousand more to come. The Mouse House will continue mining the vault with the first animation-to-CG remake for their upcoming streaming service: Lady and the Tramp.

Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie director and, more importantly, Tiny Toon Adventures animator) will helm the “re-imagining” of the 1955 classic, about dogs that eat pasta in alleys and the sort-of racist cats that hate them. The film will premiere on Disney’s streaming service (as will “multiple” Star Wars series and a new Muppets show), which is expected to launch in 2019.

The service will have four to six movies a year among content that will include film and TV offerings from Disney brands Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. The fact that a remake of such a marquee and essential Disney title such as Lady and the Tramp will likely head to the service is another example of how serious Disney is taking the service’s content. (Via)

But will Lady, the Tramp, and the Siamese cats be “real” talking animals, like in Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, or will they be completely digital, like Garfield in Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties? This is very important. Anyway, if Disney really wants the streaming service to succeed, they will make available every forgotten direct-to-video/DVD cash-grab sequel, like Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure, Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World, and Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch. But maybe leave out 2 Song 2 South.

