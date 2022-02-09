Leighton Meester is returning to the big screen (well, the Netflix big screen) next month in The Weekend Away, based on the 2020 Sarah Alderson novel of the same name.

Meester stars as Beth, a new mother who is convinced by her longtime pal Kate, played by Christina Wolfe, to go away for a weekend abroad. The two have a fun night out to relive their college days, and then things turn sour, as Beth wakes up to her friend dead, and no memory of what happened the night before.

Suddenly, she is the main suspect in a foreign country and she can’t leave. Beth has to try to piece together the events of the night before, while trying to clear her name for her best friends murder. The movie also stars Ziad Bakri and Luke Norris.

The former Gossip Girl star (not to be confused with the 2021 reboot) recently had a main role in Single Parents and several smaller movie stints over the years. This isn’t the first creepy psychological thriller that Meester has starred in, as she was in the 2011 cult classic The Roommate alongside Minka Kelly. She recently returned to TV as a regular on How I Met Your Father with Hilary Duff.

The Weekend Away debuts on Netflix on March 3rd. Check out the trailer above.