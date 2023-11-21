Leonardo DiCaprio recently celebrated his 49th birthday with a star-studded party where he channeled his inner Kendall Roy. Is there anything he wants to accomplish before he turns 50 next November? “You know what? Just one more movie,” DiCaprio said during an interview with Good Morning America. “One more movie.”

DiCaprio has three upcoming projects listed on his IMDb, but none are likely to come out next year, if ever. Roosevelt, a Martin Scorsese-directed biopic of Theodore Roosevelt starring DiCaprio as the former president, was announced in 2017 but there’s been no updates since then. There’s also The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, another Scorsese project, and Jim Jones, about the cult leader of the same name, but those are still early in the development cycle. The Killers of the Flower Moon might not get his wish. He’ll have to settle for $40 million salaries and dating models in their 20s.

Last week, DiCaprio attended a Variety event where he praised his Oscar-worthy Flower Moon co-star Lily Gladstone. “That an actor of such profound talent has found it a long and hard road to get this recognition speaks to the unfairness that still exists in our industry today,” he said. “I fervently hope that we’re entering a new era in which actors like Lily, who embody this authenticity and undeniable truth in their own storytelling, take center stage. Because Lily’s not just an actor, she’s also an activist.”

You can watch the GMA interview below.